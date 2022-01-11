Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead Of Jan 19 Launch; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 11i 5G smartphone in the country. Now, the Chinese tech giant is all set to debut the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India. Xiaomi has recently confirmed the launch date of the upcoming flagship device. Now, a dedicated website for the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has gone official on Amazon India which also confirms the availability on the e-commerce site. Besides, the device is also listed on the company's official site, revealing its key specs.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Launch Details

Xiaomi is launching the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G on Jan 19 in India. The event is expected to be live-streamed via the company's official site and other social media handles. It will go on sale via Amazon, Xiaomi India store, and offline channels across the country.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Features We Know So Far

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a 120Hz True 10-bit AMOLED display with 1.07 billion colors. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Apart from this, nothing has been revealed yet. However, we have detailed features of the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G as it is already selling in the international market.

To recall, the Xiaomi 11T Pro was originally launched back in September last year alongside the standard Xiaomi 11T. The phone has a 6.67-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

On the software front, the handset runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS and it packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging tech which is claimed to take just 17 minutes to fully charge. For imaging, it has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a telemacro shooter. The device also comes with up to 8K video recording and HDR10+ support. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP front-facing camera sensor.

The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, an Audio Zoom feature, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G measures 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8mm in dimension and weighs 204 grams.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Expected Price In India

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was announced in Europe starting at EUR 649 (around Rs. 56,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Considering this, we expect the handset will come at around or under Rs. 50,000. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation.

Further, the phone is believed to compete with the upcoming OnePlus 9RT which is launching on Jan 14 in India. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip; however, the 120W charging will be the best-selling point for the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G.

