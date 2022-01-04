OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Launching On January 14 In India; Expected Price, Specs & Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus recently teased the arrival of the OnePlus 9RT smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds in India. Now, the brand has unveiled the launch date of these products. Both the smartphone and earbuds will be launched on January 14 in India. Both devices will be available for purchase via the company's official site and Amazon India.

The wait is over. A new era begins.

OnePlus Winter Edition launch event is coming soon! Keep yourself notified: https://t.co/LGh0Tf3tXR pic.twitter.com/eZg2EqCz36 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 3, 2022

OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Launch Date, Timing In India

OnePlus took to its official social media handle to confirm the launch of the aforementioned devices. The brand is hosting an event named OnePlus Winter Edition at 5 PM on January 14 which will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. You can hit Notify Me button on the OnePlus India's official site and stand a chance to win the OnePlus 9RT or Buds Z2.

OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Features In India

We already know the detailed features of these products as they are already available in the Chinese market. The smartphone will have a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 4,500 mAh battery with 65T Warp Charge fast charging support, and 50MP triple cameras. The phone is said to be priced cheaper than the other models of the OnePlus 9 series.

Also, rumors suggested the brand might discontinue the existing OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8T after the launch of the OnePlus 9RT in the country. Although OnePlus has not confirmed anything like this as of now.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is said to feature 11mm drivers, three microphones for calls, and Dolby Atmos support. Other features will include 94ms low latency mode, active noise cancellation (ANC), and many more. For battery, the earbuds are claimed to offer seven hours of battery life with ANC off and five hours with ANC on. With the charging case, the earbuds will offer a total of 38 hours of battery life.

As far as the price is concerned, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is said to be priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. It will come in two color options namely - Pearl White and Obsidian Black.

Best Mobiles in India