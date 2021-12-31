Oneplus 9RT India Launch Likely Nearing; Existing Models To Be Discontinued News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 9RT is one of the highly rumored smartphones yet to be launched in India. The smartphone went official in China in October this year with the yesteryear flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, there is an interesting development that hints at the imminent launch of the smartphone in India.

Is OnePlus 9RT India Launch Nearing?

A tipster Yogesh Brar citing a distribution channel has stated that the company might discontinue the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8T after the launch of the OnePlus 9RT in the country. This claim makes us believe that the company is getting up to launch the latest offering in the country sometime soon.

Moreover, this development to discontinue the existing smartphones comes at a time when the company is all set to unveil the OnePlus 10 Pro in China next month.

The tipster also adds that this could be the reason behind the Chinese company suddenly reducing the cost of the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8T on online portals along with coupons and bank discounts. It is evident that OnePlus wants to clear the existing stock before the India launch of the OnePlus 9RT. We can expect to get further details about the smartphone in the coming days or weeks.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

To recap on specifications, the OnePlus 9RT bestows a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage space.

Running Android 12 topped with ColorOS 12 in China, the OnePlus 9RT could boot Android-based OxygenOS in India. However, it will have a ColorOS code base. The imaging aspects include triple cameras at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, a 16MP secondary wide-angle lens, and a tertiary macro lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera sensor on the front and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity aspects include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth. A 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T 65W fast charging fuels the OnePlus 9RT.

Best Mobiles in India