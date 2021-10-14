OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 Chip, Triple Cameras Announced; India Launch, Price & Specs News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9RT has finally debuted in the company's home market, China. The new OnePlus smartphone comes as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R and packs several new features. Unlike the OnePlus 8T or the OnePlus 9R, the new OnePlus 9RT packs several unique features that make it stand independently in the series.

OnePlus 9RT Features

OnePlus 9RT flaunts a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The screen supports HDR10+, sRGB, and P3 color modes. Also, the phone packs a 120hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. OnePlus has also included 4D haptic feedback for an enhanced gaming experience.

The cameras on the OnePlus 9RT are what make it unique from other models of the OnePlus 9 series. Here, the phone features a 50MP primary camera paired with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The camera supports 4K 60fps video recording, OIS, and more. OnePlus has included a 16MP selfie camera with 1080p 30fps video recording support.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset, making it a complete flagship. The processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage. To note, the 12GB RAM model comes with a 256GB model. Another important feature of the OnePlus 9RT is the "Space Cooling" tech, which the company claims to reduce heating by 59 percent, which boosts its overall performance.

The OnePlus 9RT is fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65T Warp Charge fast charging support. More importantly, the OnePlus 9RT runs ColorOS 11 unlike the OxyegnOS (or HydrogenOS in China) found on OnePlus smartphones until now.

OnePlus 9RT Price, Availability

The OnePlus 9RT is presently available for pre-orders in China and will begin shipping from October 19. The OnePlus 9RT starts from CNY 3,300 (around Rs. 38,500). To note, the vanilla model of the OnePlus 9 with its Hasselblad cameras now costs lesser than the OnePlus 9RT. Buyers can choose from blue, black, and silver color models.

The India pricing and availability are still under wraps. The OnePlus 9RT will most likely launch with the same features but with a few tweaks in the OS. OnePlus might officially tease the global launch in the coming days.

