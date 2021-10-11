OnePlus 9RT Hacker Black Edition Spotted Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the OnePlus 9RT on October 13 in the Chinese market. Already, the device is up for pre-orders via the official OnePlus China website and the online retailer JD.com as well. The device has been listed in Nano Silver on the retailer's website. Now, the listing also hints at the OnePlus 9RT Hacker Black Edition.

OnePlus 9RT Hacker Black Edition Model

From the listing, the OnePlus 9RT Hacker Black Edition is seen to sport a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. It features an alert slider along with a power key at the right edge and a volume rocker at the left edge. The rear of the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the top left corner of the left. This camera module is said to comprise a 50MP primary camera lens. At the front, the device flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to come in three color options - Teal, Nano Silver, and Hacker Black.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Specs

As per the existing reports, the OnePlus 9RT is speculated to flaunt a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The hardware aspects of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is hinted to use an octa-core flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

For imaging, the punch-hole cutout at the front is rumored to house a 16MP selfie camera sensor. At the rear, there could be a quad-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth monochrome lens. Running Android 11 topped with ColorOS 12, the OnePlus 9RT is tipped to get the power from a 4500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T.

As per the reports, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to go on sale starting from around 3,099 yuan (approx. Rs. 36,000). The device is slated to be launched in India later this month. However, the company has not revealed a specific launch date of the OnePlus 9RT in the country.

Best Mobiles in India