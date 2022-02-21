Redmi Note 11S With 108MP Quad Rear Cameras First Sale Today: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A recently launched Redmi smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country today. Well, the talk is about the Redmi Note 11S that was launched recently in India alongside the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Smart Band Pro, and a smart TV from the brand.

Redmi Note 11S First Sale

The Redmi Note 11S will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 PM. The device has been launched in three storage configurations. The entry-level variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 16,499. The mid variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 17,499. Finally, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 18,499.

The smartphone has been launched in three color options - Space Black, Polar White, and Horizon Blue. The device will be up for sale via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Studios, Mi Home stores, and major retail outlets across India.

When it comes to launch offers, the Redmi Note 11S buyers will get up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on using a card from Bank of Baroda Bank and EMI transactions on Mi.com and Amazon India. Also, there are no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts at various retail channels. The company will provide up to Rs. 16,500 discount on exchanges made via Mi Exchange. Besides these, there is Rs. 1,000 cashback for customers interested in paying for the device via ZestMoney.

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

To recap on specs, the Redmi Note 11S has been launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and LPDDR4X RAM. As mentioned above, there are three storage configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage space up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11S makes use of a 16MP selfie camera housed within the cutout at the front. At the rear, there is a quad-camera module with a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor.

Connectivity wise, the Redmi smartphone is bundled with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, IR Blaster, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors onboard the device include a proximity sensor, a magnetometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer.

The other aspects of the Redmi Note 11S include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Running the device is Android 11 topped MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. A 5000mAh battery powers the device with 33W Pro fast charging support.

Should You Buy?

Given that the Redmi Note 11S comes with attractive specs bundled alongside a competitive price point, it is one of the best smartphones to buy in the country right now. It will be a competitor to Realme 9i, Tecno Camon 18, and other similarly priced offerings.

