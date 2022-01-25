Redmi Note 11s India Pricing & Detailed Features Revealed Ahead Of Feb 9 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is on a launching spree; the brand recently unveiled the Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone in India. Now, the brand is all set to launch a Redmi-branded smartphone dubbed the Redmi Note 11S. The smartphone is confirmed to launch on February 9 in the country.

The Redmi Note 11S, the successor of the Note 10S is expected to come with an AMOLED panel, 108MP main lens, and so on. The latest development has brought the pricing and detailed features of the Redmi Note 11S to the light. Let's dive into details.

Redmi Note 11s India Pricing Tipped

A new report by 91mobiles (via tipster Yogesh Brar) claimed that the Redmi Note 11S price will be Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 2,000 higher than its predecessor Redmi Note 10S in the country. The Redmi Note 10S is currently available starting at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

This means the Redmi Note 11S might come at around Rs. 16,000- Rs. 17,000. The report further stated that the Redmi Note 11S will go on sale via Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 11s Detailed Features

The tipster has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11S doesn't support 5G connectivity. In terms of features, the phone will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor.

The handset will likely be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC which will be paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage which can further be expanded via a microSD card. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11s will feature quad-cameras at the rear panel which will include a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX3555 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, it will include a 13MP sensor at the front panel. Additionally, the Redmi Note 11S is said to run Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 custom skin out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 11s: Better Than Note 10s?

If the leaked features are to be believed, the successor will have better camera features, a higher refresh rate, and an upgraded processor. The screen size, battery, and charging capacity will remain the same as the Redmi Note 10S. The missing of the 5G connectivity can be a drawback. However, the device is expected to compete with the recently launched Realme 9i.

Xiaomi has not revealed anything regarding the pricing, so, it's better to take the piece of info as speculation. Besides, the brand is all set to unveil the Note 11 series handsets tomorrow (January 26) at the global event.

It remains to be seen how many models will launch at the event. The Note 11 series comprising the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ went official last year in China. The global launch event will take place on January 26 at 5:30 PM IST.

