Redmi Note 12 Battery, Display, And Software Details Leaked: Android 12 Confirmed

While Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones, the company seems to be gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in China. Two smartphones from the Redmi Note 12 series have now appeared on TENAA, a Chinese regulatory platform.

According to the TENAA listing, both variants of the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones will have a 6.6-inch display with FHD+ resolution. If these are the pro variants of the Redmi Note 12, then the smartphones are likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G that we recently reviewed.

The listing also confirms that both variants of the Redmi Note 12 will support a 5G network and will have dual SIM card slots. As of now, there is no information if these devices will be based on either a Qualcomm or Mediatek processor. Nonetheless, the devices are likely to offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

There are expected to be at least two variants of the Redmi Note 12. The listing suggests that there will be a Redmi Note 12 with a large 5,000 mAh battery and the other variant will use a smaller 4,300 mAh battery. It looks like the Redmi Note 12 with a small battery is likely to be a lightweight design with a slim design.

Android 12 Out-Of-The-Box

Another noteworthy feature of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones is the fact that these devices will ship with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS. Do note that, although the company has rolled out Android 12 OS based MIUI 13 update to several Mi and Redmi smartphones, devices like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are still running on Android 11 OS.

Redmi Note 12 Launch Details

Given the devices are currently listed on TENAA, the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones might soon launch in China. Later on, probably by the second half of 2022, these devices might come to India and other international markets. Redmi is expected to price these devices aggressively and is also expected to sell these in a huge quantity.

