Redmi Note 12 Series Launching Soon; Dimensity 1300 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Redmi Note 11 series is one of the most popular smartphone lineups in India. The series includes a wide range of devices like the Note 11 Pro, Note 11T, Note 11 SE, Note 11 Prime, and so on. The Xiaomi sub-brand seems to be finally done with the Note 11 series and could launch the Redmi Note 12 series soon.

Reports suggest the Redmi Note 12 range could launch in the coming days. The Redmi Note 12 series could be part of the Double 11 festival in China, after which it could make its way to other markets including India.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launching Soon

The Double 11 shopping festival is one of the biggest sale festivals in China. As the name suggests, this festival falls on November 11 and is also called Single's Day in the country. A lot of Chinese brands gear up for discount offers and deals. Brands also line up their products for launch around that time to push higher sales.

A new report suggests the Redmi Note 12 series will also launch and go on sale around the same time. Reports also suggest the brand will launch two models, namely Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro. The upcoming smartphones will allegedly be teased as 'small flagships' for the mid-range segment.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus could launch alongside a bigger display and better performance. But it's unclear if the Pro Plus model will launch right away or later. So far, nothing has been officially confirmed, so it's best to take these leaks with a grain of salt.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch: What to Expect?

The rumor mill is buzzing with news of the Redmi Note 12 series. Some claim the upcoming Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 1300 processor, which is the same on Vivo V25 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, and Oppo Reno8 5G phones.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro could offer 120W fast charging support, a triple-camera setup with two 50MP cameras, and more advanced features. Featuring a 50MP ultra-wide lens on the Pro variant could be a game-changer in this segment. We'll know more about the Redmi Note 12 series in the coming days.

