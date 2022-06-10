Redmi Note 12 Launching In Second Half Of 2022 News oi-Vivek

It looks like Xiaomi's sub-budget smartphone brand Redmi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones. As per the latest reports, the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones are expected to launch in the second half of 2022. Given we are almost at the end of the first half of 2022, the company might launch the Redmi Note 12 in the next few weeks.

Like every year, the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones will have multiple variants including a regular Redmi Note 12, and then the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Max, and more. The company is expected to launch at least three models in the Redmi Note 12 series in the coming days.

Redmi Note 12 Leaked Specifications

As per the latest leaks, the Redmi Note 12 will have a triple 50MP setup at the back, and the camera module is said to be similar to the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones. Within the triple camera setup, the company is likely to offer a 50MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and then a 2MP depth sensor.

The leak also suggests that the Redmi Note 12 smartphone will have a punch-hole display (in the center), and we expect the display on the Redmi Note 12 to offer FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said that the display on the Redmi Note 12 will have a flat finish, and we expect it to have some sort of Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

As of now, there is no information on the processor that might power the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones. These devices are likely to use a Snapdragon 600/700 series of processors with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of software, the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones are likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

The company is expected to price the upcoming Redmi Note 12 in an aggressive manner, and at least one variant of the Redmi Note 12 is expected to cost less than Rs. 15,000 in India. The Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones are expected to launch in China initially, and then the same will be brought to India and other markets in the coming days.

