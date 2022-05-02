Redmi Note 12 Series Teased By Brand's CEO News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones were launched in the global markets. So soon, it looks like the company is prepping the next-generation models in the Redmi Note 12 series. The information comes from the Redmi CEO, Lu Weibing via his official Weibo handle. Let's take a look at what to expect from the Redmi Note 12 series from here.

Redmi Note 12 Series Teased

The Weibo post of the Redmi CEO includes a teaser photo. This hints that the company is gearing up to take the wraps off the Redmi Note 12 series in China. It promises that the upcoming smartphones will offer a significant boost in performance as compared to the Redmi Note 11 series.

Furthermore, in the post, Lu mentions that since last year, the brand has decided to launch two Redmi Note series smartphones in a year. This is evident with the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series and the Redmi Note 11 series in China in the first and second halves of 2021. Notably, the former teased with the tagline 'performance powerhouse' series caters to the audience that values the device speed while the latter being 'fashionable and camera-focused' came later in the year.

Likewise, the CEO reiterates that the Redmi brand wants to employ a similar strategy by launching two series of Redmi Note series devices in 2022. Eventually, we might come across a performance-centric Redmi Note 12 series in the first half of this year and a fashionable Redmi Note 13 series in the second half of the year.

At the end of the teaser on the microblogging platform, Lu replied to Xiaomi fans that Redmi received feedback from fans and users that the naming scheme is confusing with the marketing strategy of the brand. Currently, Redmi is open to any suggestions from netizens and fans pertaining to its next Note series.

For now, suggestions point out the name of the next Redmi Note series from Chinese netizens. These include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 12T and Redmi Note 12X. We need to wait for the announcement of the next-generation Redmi smartphones to reveal further details about these upcoming models. The launch is expected to happen in May or June.

What To Expect From Redmi Note 12 Series?

As per a TENAA listing, two variants of the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones were spotted with a 6.6-inch display with FHD+ resolution. If these are the Pro variants, then we can expect the screen to have a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Also, the listing confirms that both variants of the Redmi Note 12 will support 5G networks and have dual SIM card slots.

It remains to be seen if these smartphones from Redmi will use a Qualcomm or Mediatek processor. However, these could come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space. It is expected that one variant will use a large 5000mAh battery while the other will get the power from a relatively smaller 4300 mAh battery. The devices in the Redmi Note 12 series could be slim and lightweight.

