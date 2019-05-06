Redmi Note 6 Pro users can now enjoy the goodness of Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.3.2.0 News oi-Vivek MIUI 10.3.2.0 is currently available for both variants of the Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first quad-camera Redmi smartphone to launch in India, which is also the first device from the Redmi series to sport a dual selfie camera setup. The smartphone was launched in late 2018 with MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie update.

After months of beta testing, the Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10.3 global stable update is finally rolling out to all the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphones (for 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants).

What's new?

Other than the underlying Android OS upgrade, there are minimal UI changes, as MIUI 10 does maintain the same look even with Android 9 Pie OS. According to the changelog, the performance of the Redmi Note 6 Pro has been optimized, and stability and the security system on the device has been improved, which should result in a more responsive smartphone.

How to install MIUI 10.3.2.0 on your Redmi Note 6 Pro?

To install MIUI 10.3.2.0 on the Redmi Note 6 Pro, go to settings > About Phone > System update > Check for updates

Make sure that your smartphone is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network. If you are using mobile data, then, make sure that you have at least 2 GB internet, as the update file is around 1.7 GB.

If you haven't received an OTA update, then download the update file manually and flash the same via the updater app. Download the recovery ROM (MIUI 10.3.2.0 for Redmi Note 6 Pro) here.

Redmi Note 6 Pro quick specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Redmi Note to launch in India with an iPhone XS style notch, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The smartphone offers either 4/6 GB of RAM with 64 GB built-in storage, and there is a microSD card slot to increase the internal storage.

In total, the device has four cameras; the primary camera setup consists of a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is a phone for selfie enthusiasts, as the device has a 20 MP shooter with a 2 MP depth sensor to capture the depth of field. A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone, and the device does support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via micro USB port.