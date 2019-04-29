Redmi Note 7 Avengers Edition officially launched with new packaging News oi-Vivek Avengers Edition costs similar to the standard edition

Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand, Redmi, has officially launched a special edition of the Redmi Note 7 in China with Avengers Endgame theme. Do note that, the Redmi Note 7 Avengers Edition is not available in India.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi 7 will also be available in the Avengers Edition. The only difference between the standard and the Avengers Edition of these smartphones is the package. The special Avengers Edition comes with an Avengers-themed retail packaging, and rest of the features and specs sheet remains identical.

Redmi Note 7 Pro top features

Unlike the India Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Chinese version is available in one variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which retails for 1599 Yuan or Rs 16,500. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with support for 4K video recording @30fps. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Redmi Note 7 top features

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 retails in China for 999 Yuan or Rs 10,100. Just like the "Pro," the Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has a dual camera setup with 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor with a 5 MP depth camera.

Redmi 7 top features

The Redmi 7 has a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC with 2/3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

