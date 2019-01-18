Redmi Note 7 deliveries delayed due to production accident

Redmi Note 7 is going to be the first smartphone from the company's Redmi brand after it split with Xiaomi. In its first sale, the company disclosed that all the units were sold out in just 8 minutes and 36 seconds. The second flash sale took place today and just the last sale this one also gets out of stock within a few minutes.

JD.com has received 410,000 registration for the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. But there is bad news for the Redmi fans, the company has revealed that it is facing some problem of delay in deliveries because of an accident happened in the production line. However, the company ensure that the issue has been resolved and the deliveries will be made within seven days.

Just to recall, The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass protection and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512.

The smartphone is backed by 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. You can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the device features a dual camera module with the combination of 48MP + 5MP cameras along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 13MP selfie camera. It comes with the MIUI camera app with features such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait mode, AI Beauty mode and more.

On the connectivity part, the Note 7 includes a USB Type-C port instead of a micro USB port, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, and an IR Blaster. The smartphone is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging. It runs Android 8.1(Oreo) out of the box with MIUI on top.