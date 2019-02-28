Redmi Note 7 fails bend-test: Weaker than the Redmi Note 5 Pro News oi-Vivek Redmi Note 7 will launch along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro

JerryRigsEverything YouTube channel is known for testing the structural integrity of the smartphones. In the latest episode, Zack has tested the structural integrity of the Redmi Note 7, and the device has failed to survive the bend test.

Xiaomi India is advertising the Redmi Note 7 as one of the strongest Redmi smartphones that they have produced, and the video from the JerryRingsEverything disproves the same, stating that the Redmi Note 7 is not as strong as marketed.

Though the back and the front of the smartphone are made using Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the mid-frame mostly uses plastic or polycarbonate, which is not as strong as metal (like Aluminium and steel). Upon applying humanly pressure, the back glass and the front display of the Redmi Note 7 have shattered into pieces.

Though the smartphone might not break under day-to-day usage, the Redmi Note 7 cannot take the pressure, unlike the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which has survived the JerryRigsEverthing's structural integrity test.

Redmi Note 7 India launch

Xiaomi India is all set for the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India on the 28th of February, and the base variant of the Redmi Note 7 is expected to cost Rs 9,999, making it one of the most affordable smartphones with an all-glass design.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a water-drop notch display design. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC is expected to power the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has an AI-powered dual camera setup. The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7 comes with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera, whereas the India version of the Redmi Note 7 is expected to come with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera.

The Redmi Note 7 is also the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a USB type C port with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and carries a 4000 mAh battery. The device runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS.