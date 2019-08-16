Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/64GB Variant Now Available For Rs. 1,000 Less News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi, as a part of Mi Days Sale, has axed the price of its popular mid-range smartphone - the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The handset was launched earlier this year with a 48MP primary camera and has been made available via various flash sales starting at Rs. 13,999. Here is everything you need to know:

Redmi Note 7 Pro New Discount And Pricing Information:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three different configurations - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage , and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. But, it's the mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage which has been discounted in the country.

Xiaomi had silently launched this variant for Rs. 15,999 and has now discounted it by Rs. 1,000 and can be purchased through Flipkart and mi.com. Do note that this offer is valid till August 18. As for the pricing of the remaining variants, you can buy the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant for Rs. 13,999, while the top-model with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage for Rs. 16,999.

What Makes Redmi Note 7 Pro A Potent Mid-Range Smartphone?

The Redmi Note 7 Pro came as the first affordable device from Xiaomi to offer a dual-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor. The main lens is accompanied by a 5MP depth sensor and you get various features such as HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), PDAF, super night scene, portrait, and 1080p video recording.

A 12MP selfie camera is housed within the waterdrop notch upfront. Under the hood, the handset makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset clubbed with Adreno 612GPU and up to 6GB RAM. It offers a maximum storage space of 128GB and supports an external microSD card as well.

The unit runs on Android Pie OS topped with MIUI 10 user interface. The device flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Protecting it against accidental drops is the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer.

It offers connectivity options such as a USB Type-C Port, a 3.5 mm audio port, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.Security measures include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a face unlock feature. The unit is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with quick charge support.

For an asking price of Rs 13,999, you get a capable mid-range smartphone which is suitable for high-resolution media consumption, imaging and also a lag-free performance. This makes one of the best deals under Rs. 15,000 in the much-crowded market.

