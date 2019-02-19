Redmi Note 7 Pro clears 3C certification, launch imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone spotted on the 3C certification website comes with a model number M1901F7BE.

Redmi Note 7 is the latest hit affordable Xiaomi smartphone which everyone around the globe is waiting to launch. While the company is planning to launch the Redmi Note 7 for the masses, it is also working on another powerful mid-range smartphone for the masses. The Chinese tech giant is working on the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone which is expected to be unveiled soon by the company.

Xiaomi mentioned about the Note 7 Pro variant during the launch of Redmi Note 7 in its hometown China. While the smartphone is expected to launch in China following the launch of Mi 9 smartphone February 20, the device has cleared a certification suggesting at an imminent launch.

The upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro has cleared 3C certification ahead of its launch. Notably, this development comes just after the company teased the launch of this device via a teaser. The 3C certification of the device was first spotted by Nashvillechatterclass along with the model number. The smartphone spotted on the 3C certification website comes with a model number M1901F7BE. Besides, the 3C listing also mentions an MDY-08-ES charger which has support for up to 18W fast charging.

As for the leaked specifications, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch OLED display panel that has an FHD+ screen resolution, The display will have a teardrop notch on top and comes integrated with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There will be a Snapdragon 675 chipset onboard which will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will ship with Android Pie OS with MIUI10 Skin on top. For charging and data transfers there will be a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery unit under its hood.