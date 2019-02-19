ENGLISH

Redmi Note 7 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor might launch in India on Feb 28th

Redmi Note 7 Pro is speculated to launch with the Redmi Note 7

    Xiaomi India is all set to launch the first premium looking Redmi smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 7. Similarly, the company has released new easter-egg asking users to find the humans present in the picture.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro with in-display fingerprint might launch in India

     

    According to the breakdown of the easter-egg, the company is most likely to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro along with the Redmi Note 7. The teaser also hints that the Redmi Note 7 Pro might feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    There are certain differences between the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. Though both smartphones come with a 48 MP camera, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a much superior Sony IMX 586 sensor, whereas the Redmi Note 7 will use the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor. Same goes with the processor as well. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a much superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

    According to the leak, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor with a water-drop notch on the top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC based on 11nm architecture powers the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    For the optics, the device will feature a dual camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device will have a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording support.

    Like most of the Redmi Note smartphones, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone runs on MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie OS. Considering the features, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to retail in India for Rs 15,000 for the base variant, and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is expected to cost around Rs 18,000.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
