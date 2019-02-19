Redmi Note 7 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor might launch in India on Feb 28th

Xiaomi India is all set to launch the first premium looking Redmi smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 7. Similarly, the company has released new easter-egg asking users to find the humans present in the picture.

According to the breakdown of the easter-egg, the company is most likely to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro along with the Redmi Note 7. The teaser also hints that the Redmi Note 7 Pro might feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There are certain differences between the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. Though both smartphones come with a 48 MP camera, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a much superior Sony IMX 586 sensor, whereas the Redmi Note 7 will use the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor. Same goes with the processor as well. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a much superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

According to the leak, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor with a water-drop notch on the top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC based on 11nm architecture powers the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

For the optics, the device will feature a dual camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device will have a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording support.

Like most of the Redmi Note smartphones, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone runs on MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie OS. Considering the features, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to retail in India for Rs 15,000 for the base variant, and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is expected to cost around Rs 18,000.