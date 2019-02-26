ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 7 Pro might come with Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor in India

    Redmi Note 7 Pro will launch in India on the 28th of February

    As of now, the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro are the most expected smartphones in India. It is almost confirmed that the company will launch both smartphones on the 28th of February to compete against other budget smartphones from Honor, Realme, Asus, and Samsung.

    In the latest turn of event, it looks like the India version of the Redmi Note 7 Pro might not feature the Sony IMX 586 sensor; instead, the device will be equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor, used on the Chinese Redmi Note 7. Similarly, the Indian Redmi Note 7 might not feature a 48 MP camera at all (speculation), as the leaked image of the Redmi Note 7 does not have the 48 MP embossing on the back like the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    Probable reason

    Redmi China head has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will launch this week, and is expected to cost around Rs 17,999 or 1799 Yuan. At that price point, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be competing against the Poco F1 in India, which is not good for Xiaomi's business. To solve this issue, the Xiaomi India "might" launch a toned down version of the Redmi Note 7 Pro here with a much lower price tag.

    The Chinese Redmi Note 7 Pro is teased to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Sony IMX 586 sensor, which will definitely offer better camera performance, and will also increase the overall price of the smartphone.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro variants

    Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

    The remaining specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro are expected to stay similar to the Redmi Note 7. The smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a water-drop notch. Do note that the phone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, so no under the display fingerprint sensor.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC will power the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The device will have dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi support.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a dual camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone will feature a 13 MP selfie shooter with 1080p video recording capability.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
