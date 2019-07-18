Redmi Note 7 Pro New Firmware Update Brings Google’s Security Patch News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has released a new software update for its Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. Named MIUI V10.3.12.0, the latest software patch improves Game Turbo mode and contains Google Security Patch for July 2019.

The latest software update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro is based on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top. Since this is an incremental update, there will be no visual changes in the overall UI. It is also expected to squash already-existing bugs to make the device more stable. Here is the download link for those who need not receive an OTA update.

Download MIUI V10.3.12.0 For The Redmi Note 7 Pro Here

The update package weighs around 351MB. For an un-interrupted software update experience, one needs to charge the smartphone fully and connect it to a Wi-Fi network with fast internet access.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Highlights

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country featuring the flagship-grade Sony IMX 586 48MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution, with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection.

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the device coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. The phone is available in three storage/RAM configurations. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the mid-tier model offers 6GB RAM and 65GB storage. The high-end model packs in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

All three Redmi Note 7 Pro models support storage expansion with dual hybrid SIM card slot supporting 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. The device also includes additional connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-channel Wi-Fi.

A 4000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge support via USB Type-C port.

Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, until date, is one of the best smartphones that one can buy around Rs. 15,000. However, with the recent smartphone launches like the Realme X, the Redmi Note 7 Pro feels a bit dated, as it misses out on most of the trending features like AMOLED Display, Pop-up selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

