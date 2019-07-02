Redmi Note 7 Pro New Variant Launched In India – Price, Specifications And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi Note 7 Pro is the first device that was launched by the brand in India after it got separated from Xiaomi. Also, it is the first Redmi smartphone in the country to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor at its rear. The device was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 earlier this year.

At the time of its launch, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was made available in two storage configurations. The base variant features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the high-end variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Now, the company has brought a mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. This model has been launched after the conclusion of the open sale of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space variant in the country.

Redmi Note 7 New Variant Launched

Well, the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space has been launched for Rs. 15,999. The brand took to Twitter to announce the launch of the new variant of its bestselling smartphone. Notably, it will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com starting from July 3 at 12 PM.

When it comes to the launch offers, the buyers of the Redmi smartphone will get up to 1120GB of additional 4G data along with unlimited voice calling from Airtel. And, Reliance Jio provides double data benefits to its users on recharging for Rs. 198 and above.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Price In India

Earlier this year, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in two variants as mentioned above. These variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. Now, the mid-variants sits between two these models. The device is available in Space Black, Nebula Red and Neptune Blue color options.

Should You Buy Redmi Note 7?

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with several notable highlights including dual cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The device runs Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 and we can expect it to be updated in the coming months. Also, it has a tall display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Given that the company has come up with another variant, if you want to get yourself an affordable device priced around Rs. 15,000, then you can go for this Redmi smartphone.

