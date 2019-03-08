ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 7 Pro now supports 48 MP camera mode and Dark UI

    Redmi Note 7 Pro is the most affordable smartphone in India with Sony IMX 586 sensor

    By
    |

    Xiaomi India recently launched the all-new Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India, which comes with the company's latest Aura design language. The company has now released a beta software update (MIUI 9.3.7) for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which enables 48 camera mode on the Note 7 Pro.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro now supports 48 MP camera mode and Dark UI

     

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro running on MIUI 10 9.3.7 beta is now capable of capturing 48 MP images without going to the pro mode. Do note a similar update is also available for the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is available in the International markets with the same 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor.

    MIUI 10 9.3.7 changelog

    According to the official changelog, the update optimizes the system performance and improves system security and stability. Under the hood, the update also includes the following changes.

    • New Mi Pay icon
    • Dark Mode for app vault
    • Dark Mode for the default keyboard app
    • Updated android security patch

    Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

    The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro retails in India for Rs 13,999, which makes it one of the most value-for-money smartphones under Rs 15,000 price mark.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, offering a water-drop notch. The smartphone has an all-glass design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 11nm chipset powers the smartphone.

    The smartphone comes with either 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot with a hybrid dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera. The primary camera is capable of recording 4K videos @30fps, whereas the front-facing camera can only record 1080p footage @30fps.

     

    The mobile beholds a massive 4000 mAh battery with USB type C port, which supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. The device has a dedicated headphone jack and runs on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
