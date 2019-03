Redmi Note 7 Pro most asked questions: Everything you need to know Features oi-Vivek Here are the most asked questions about the Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is finally here in India along with the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has created a new sensation in the smartphone industry, by offering never seen features at this price range.

There is a lot of miscommunication on the features offered on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. In this story, we will try to answer the most asked questions/doubts about the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the newest note in the market.

Is Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC?

Yes and no. In terms of CPU performance, the Snapdragon 675 uses the latest Cortex A76 cores, which offers better performance compared to the Snapdragon 710 SoC. However, the Redmi Note 7 has a slightly better GPU. In terms of gaming performance, both chipsets might offer similar performance, as gaming uses both CPU and GPU resources.

Is Redmi Note 7 is a glass smartphone?

The entire Redmi Note 7 Pro is not a glass smartphone. However, the back and the front panel are made using Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a plastic mid-frame.

Can Redmi Note 7 Pro capture 48 MP images?

Yes, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is capable of capturing 48 MP images in the pro mode, as the smartphone comes with a Sony IMX 586 sensor, the same sensor used on the Honor View20, which costs Rs 38,000. In normal mode, the smartphone uses pixel binning technology to capture 12 MP images.

Does Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dedicated microSD card slot?

No, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a hybrid SIM slot, which can accept two nano SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card.

Is Redmi Note 7 Pro water-proof?

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is not water-proof, but the smartphone is water repellent, thanks to P2i coating.

Does Redmi Note 7 Pro supports fast charging?

Yes, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is capable of Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 via USB type C. Do note that the retail package comes with a 10W fast charger, and a user has to buy a separate fast charger to utilize Quick Charge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 Pro OS

The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on latest Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

Can Redmi Note 7 Pro record 4K videos?

The primary camera is capable of recording 4K videos @30fps, whereas the front-facing 13 MP selfie camera can only record 1080p footage @30fps. Do note that, EIS only works for 1080p video recording.

Does Redmi Note 7 Pro offers video stabilization?

The Redmi Note 7 Pro supports EIS (electronic image stabilization) and does not support OIS (optical image stabilization) for video recording up to 1080p.