    Redmi Note 7 Pro officially launched in China with a much lower price tag

    Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with Sony IMX586 sensor

    Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China, which was previously unveiled in India. There are no differences between the Indian and the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, except for the storage and RAM.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro officially launched in China for 1599 Yuan

     

    In China, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is available with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, whereas, in India, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is available with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. In China, the Redmi Note 7 Pro retails for 1599 Yuan or Rs 16,343, whereas the Indian iteration of the Redmi Note 7 Pro retails for Rs 16,999 (6 GB RAM variant). Compared to the Chinese version, the Indian Redmi Note 7 Pro costs Rs 700 more for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

    Just like the India version, the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch LTPS LCD display with a water-drop notch. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC based on 11nm manufacturing architecture powers the smartphone with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup with the Sony IMX 586 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability, whereas the main camera can record 4K videos @30fps.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The device offers Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

    The phone houses a big 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated headphone jack. Just like the Indian variant, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 OS sans Google Play support.

     

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
