Redmi Note 7 Pro receiving firmware update with improved camera and more

The update weighs around 324MB in size and can also be checked manually in the 'Software update' section in the settings menu.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is undeniably the star launch in the budget smartphone segment released earlier in February this year. With a 48MP primary lens for imaging and a Snapdragon 675 processor, the device has been grabbing all the headlines. Last month, the Chinese tech giant released MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.2.0.PFHINXM for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Now, the device is receiving another firmware update which improves the camera performance of the device.

The latest update released for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone is also based on MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM. The latest update bounces the firmware build of the device to V10.2.8.0.PFHINXM. Xiaomi is pushing out the new update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro as an OTA and an update notification should make its way to the respective devices.

The update weighs around 324MB in size and can also be checked manually in the 'Software update' section in the settings menu. Xiaomi has made the update available for the global markets including India. The OTA update is being pushed out in batches before a mass rollout.

As for the changelog, the update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro brings improvements to the rear camera setup and also brings along the latest Android security patch. The update also fixes some general bugs and optimizes the overall system UI. The March 2019 Android security patch will further improve the security of the device.

The camera changes includes improvements to both 48MP and 12MP sensors at the rear and the portrait mode. It also enhances the low light detail capturing and image brightness. Following the update we can expect a more premium imaging experience on the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone.

