ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Redmi Note 7 Pro receiving firmware update with improved camera and more

    The update weighs around 324MB in size and can also be checked manually in the ‘Software update' section in the settings menu.

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is undeniably the star launch in the budget smartphone segment released earlier in February this year. With a 48MP primary lens for imaging and a Snapdragon 675 processor, the device has been grabbing all the headlines. Last month, the Chinese tech giant released MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.2.0.PFHINXM for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Now, the device is receiving another firmware update which improves the camera performance of the device.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro receiving firmware update with improved camera

     

    The latest update released for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone is also based on MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM. The latest update bounces the firmware build of the device to V10.2.8.0.PFHINXM. Xiaomi is pushing out the new update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro as an OTA and an update notification should make its way to the respective devices.

    The update weighs around 324MB in size and can also be checked manually in the 'Software update' section in the settings menu. Xiaomi has made the update available for the global markets including India. The OTA update is being pushed out in batches before a mass rollout.

    As for the changelog, the update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro brings improvements to the rear camera setup and also brings along the latest Android security patch. The update also fixes some general bugs and optimizes the overall system UI. The March 2019 Android security patch will further improve the security of the device.

    The camera changes includes improvements to both 48MP and 12MP sensors at the rear and the portrait mode. It also enhances the low light detail capturing and image brightness. Following the update we can expect a more premium imaging experience on the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone.

    via

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue