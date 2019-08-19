ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S Get Up To Rs. 1,000 Price Cut

    By
    |

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a slew of smartphones in the affordable market segment. In a recent development, the company has announced that it has slashed the cost of some bestselling Redmi smartphones permanently in the country by up to Rs. 1,000. Notably, this price cut is applicable on the offline pricing and makes it in line with the online price.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S Get Price Cut

     

    Well, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 have received the price cut. This new pricing will come into effective from August 19, 2019. And, it applicable on multiple storage variants of these devices.

    Redmi Smartphones Price Cut

    Going by the price cut on the Redmi smartphones, the Redmi 7A, which is the latest budget smartphone from the company is now priced at Rs. 7,499 instead of Rs. 7,999 as it gets Rs. 500 slashed. This is the cost of the entry-level variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. On the other hand, the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 8,499 instead of Rs. 8,999.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. This takes the cost of the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option down from Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 14,999. Redmi Y3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is now available for Rs. 8,999 after getting a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

    The Redmi Note 7S low-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 9,999 after getting a discount of Rs. 1,000, which takes it down from Rs. 10,999. And, the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 12,999 is now available for Rs. 11,999 after a discount of Rs. 1,000.

    What We Think

    Interested buyers can get their hands on these Xiaomi smartphones that have received a price cut from the Mi Home stores and Xiaomi authorized retail stores across the country. If you were looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you should hurry up before the stocks are empty. Notably, the Redmi smartphones are bestsellers in the market and this price cut will add more fuel to the craze.

