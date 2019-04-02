Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage now available on Flipkart and Mi.com News oi-Vivek Redmi Note 7 Pro is available with 4 and 6 GB of RAM

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best mid-tier smartphones available in India with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a water-drop notch display. At the launch event, Xiaomi India launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4 /6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. And the later model is going on sale for the first time.

The standard variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro retails in India for Rs 13,999, whereas the Note 7 Pro offering 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage retails for Rs 16,999, and the smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The smartphone will be available on the 3rd of April @ 12:00 PM in limited numbers. So, make sure that you grab the device as soon as the sale kicks in. Saving your payment method and shipping address will increase your chances of buying the device.

Buy the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6 GB RAM here

Should you buy the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6 GB RAM?

With a price tag of Rs 16,999, the Redmi Note 7 Pro does offer 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. If you are looking for a budget smartphone with more than 100 GB of user-accessible storage, then the Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the best smartphones to buy.

Here is the quick recap of the Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The phone has a 6.3-inch Dot Notch display with FHD+ screen resolution, protected by the 5th Gen Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot (Hybrid) for additional storage space.

The device has a dual SIM card slot (nano) with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with additional connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi support.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock support. Do note that, both cameras do support 4K video recording @30fps.