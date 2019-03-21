Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go goes developers friendly: Kernel Source Code released News oi-Vivek Redmi Go is the most affordable smartphone from Xiaomi

Xiaomi's is known as a developer's friendly smartphone OEM, as the company will release the source code for most of its budget and high-end smartphone. Now, by releasing the Kernel Source Code (which is crucial to design and develop third-party ROMs) for the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Go, the company is continuing streak.

The Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Go are the latest smartphones from Xiaomi India, which retails for Rs 9,999, and Rs 4,499, respectively. At their specific price point, these smartphones offer some of the best features at that particular price range.

With the Source Code, the third-party Android developers can work on third party ROMS, like AOSP, CyanogenMod (Lineage OS), Omni ROM, and Pixel Experience.

Redmi Note 7 code name - Lavender (kernel Source Code)

Redmi Go code name - Tiare (Kernel Source Code)

The source code can be found on Reddit under the code name of these smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Go

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is the most affordable smartphone from the brand, which retails in India for Rs 4,499. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition and will go on sale for the first time on the 22nd of March on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The Redmi Go is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core SoC with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. The device has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The phone has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera with HD video recording capability. Unlike most of the Redmi smartphones, the Redmi Go runs on stock Android OS, allowing a smoother user experience compared to MIUI skin.

Redmi Note 7

The Redmi Note 7 is the most affordable smartphone in the country with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, clocked at 2.2 GHz. The device has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.