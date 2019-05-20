Redmi Note 7S is official: The most-affordable 48 MP camera smartphone in India News oi-Vivek Redmi Note 7S is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

Xiaomi India has officially launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S in India, which is also the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 48 MP primary camera. As we expected, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S uses the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor, and here is everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 7S.

Design

Just like the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S comes with an all-glass design and a plastic mid-frame. The smartphone uses 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, which gives the device a premium look. There is a dot-drop notch, similar to the Redmi Note 7, and the device retains the headphone jack and the USB type C port.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the smartphone with 2.2 GHz clock speed, and the device will be available in either 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a fingerprint sensor, and the main camera setup consists of a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The device also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0, and one has to buy the fast charger separately, as the retail package comes with a 10W (5V and 2A) adapter.

Price and availability

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7S with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage retails for Rs 10,999, whereas the model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage sells for Rs 12,999. Both variants will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com, and Mi Homes from 23rd of May @ 12:00 PM.