Just In
- 19 min ago NASA Hubble Telescope snaps new star formation from galaxy collision
- 34 min ago Xiaomi Redmi 7 India open sales starts today: Deals, cashbacks, and more
- 49 min ago NASA successfully tests first Astrobee robot in space
- 1 hr ago Redmi K20 Pro to support slow-motion video recording at 960fps
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Parents Do Not Want Their Son To Touch Himself And They Installed CCTV
- Finance SEBI, Stock Exchanges Tighten Surveillance Ahead Of Poll Results
- Sports World Cup head-to-head: Only time they met, New Zealand thrashed Afghanistan
- Movies After Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan VOWS To NEVER Work With Priyanka Chopra Again; He's Done With Her!
- News Amit Shah to host a dinner for NDA leaders tomorrow, says report
- Automobiles Fiat’s Plan To Stay Afloat — Surviving The Lean Phase
- Education WB Madhyamik Result 2019 Likely To Be Released on May 21
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Redmi Note 7S is official: The most-affordable 48 MP camera smartphone in India
Redmi Note 7S is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Xiaomi India has officially launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S in India, which is also the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 48 MP primary camera. As we expected, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S uses the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor, and here is everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 7S.
Design
Just like the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S comes with an all-glass design and a plastic mid-frame. The smartphone uses 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, which gives the device a premium look. There is a dot-drop notch, similar to the Redmi Note 7, and the device retains the headphone jack and the USB type C port.
Specifications
The Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the smartphone with 2.2 GHz clock speed, and the device will be available in either 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a fingerprint sensor, and the main camera setup consists of a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.
A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The device also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0, and one has to buy the fast charger separately, as the retail package comes with a 10W (5V and 2A) adapter.
Price and availability
The base variant of the Redmi Note 7S with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage retails for Rs 10,999, whereas the model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage sells for Rs 12,999. Both variants will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com, and Mi Homes from 23rd of May @ 12:00 PM.