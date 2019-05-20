Redmi Note 7S with 48 MP camera launch: Watch the live stream here News oi-Vivek Redmi Note 7S is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in India with 48 MP primary camera

Xiaomi India is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India on the 20th of May 2019, that too a smartphone with a massive 48 MP camera. The company is all set to unveil the Redmi Note 7S, which is most expected to undercut the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and is expected to be the most affordable smartphone with a 48 MP camera.

The launch event of the Redmi Note 7S will commence at 12:00 PM (IST) in New Delhi, where the company will unveil the most affordable 48 MP camera smartphone in India, which is expected to a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Comes with a 48 MP camera

The Redmi Note 7S is expected to feature a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. Unlike the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S will feature a Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor, instead of the Sony IMX 586 sensor like the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Other than the 48 MP camera, the Redmi Note 7S specifications will stay in-line with the Redmi Note 7, which is available in India for Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 7S remaining specifications

The Redmi Note 7S is expected to come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC will power the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion sealed battery is most likely to power the smartphone with a UBS type-C port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone will offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi as well.

The Redmi Note 7S will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top. It is speculated that the Redmi Note 7S will be priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant, making it the most affordable 48 MP camera smartphone in India. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the most affordable 48 MP camera from Xiaomi.