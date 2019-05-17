Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S will be Flipkart-exclusive; new teaser suggests News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone is slated to launch on May 20 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is undeniably one of the best affordable smartphone lineup launched in early 2019. With the launch of the Redmi Note 7 lineup, Xiaomi became the first brand to offer a 48MP primary camera sensor in the affordable smartphone section. The Redmi Note 7 lineup was introduced with two models- the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the standard Redmi Note 7 smartphones. Recently, the company revealed a new model in the Redmi Note 7 lineup in the make.

The Chinese tech giant is gearing up to bring the Redmi Note 7S in the Redmi Note 7 lineup. The company has confirmed that the upcoming affordable smartphone will be launched on May 20 in the Indian market. The same was confirmed by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director on Twitter. Now, the availability of the device in the market has also been revealed.

The Redmi Note 7S will be available on the e-commerce giant Flipkart in India. A "Notify Me" page of the Redmi Note 7S should go live soon ahead of the device's launch. As of now, the pricing along with the complete renders of the device is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, Xiaomi is highlighting the 48MP camera with "exceptional details" in every image captured.

In addition to the 48MP primary camera setup, the other major hardware is under the wraps. However, we can expect it to offer some similar features as the Redmi Note 7 Pro. As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 7S is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM.

Xiaomi is apparently working on a flagship smartphone as well besides the affordable Redmi Note 7S. We recently came across the leaks of Mi Mix 4 smartphone. The leaks pointed at a high-end device with Snapdragon 855 processor with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The device is also tipped to come with a massive 64MP camera sensor for imaging.

via