Redmi Note 7S is expected to feature Samsung's 48 MP sensor: Might cost Rs 9,999

Indian Redmi Note 7S = Chinese Redmi Note 7? Maybe

Xiaomi India all set to launch their latest Redmi Note smartphone, the Redmi Note 7S in India on the 20th of May, which is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in India with a massive 48 MP camera. There are a lot of speculations that, the Redmi Note 7S is nothing but the Redmi Note 7, which was initially launched in China, and let us find out about the same.

Redmi Note 7S with 48 MP camera

As the company has already confirmed, the Redmi Note 7S will come with a 48 MP camera, and the company is calling the Redmi Note 7S is a smartphone which offers a 48 MP camera for everyone, which suggests that the Redmi Note 7S will be priced less than the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

According to a leak, the base variant of the Redmi Note 7S is expected to launch in India for Rs 9999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and the price will go up to Rs 10990 after a few months.

All indications are that the Redmi Note 7S could be an Indian take on the original Redmi Note 7 released in China, darlings. The 48 MP sensor could be Samsung’s GM1, the processor a Snapdragon 660. And the price could be Rs 9,999! — Tech Auntyji (@techauntyji) May 16, 2019

Redmi Note 7S specifications

Except for the camera, the Redmi Note 7S will offer similar specifications as of the Redmi Note 7. The smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, along with a water-drop notch or dot drop notch display on the top.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC will power the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. With regards to the camera, the device will feature a dual camera setup with a 48 MP (probably the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor) camera sensor with a 5 MP secondary depth sensor.

The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top. A typical 4000 mAh battery will fuel the smartphone with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge capability via a USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

For Rs 9999, the Redmi Note 7S seems like an excellent deal, as the smartphone offers a lot of features, especially the 48 MP camera will attract a lot of young audiences who cannot afford the Redmi Note 7 Pro or other smartphones which costs more than 14,000.