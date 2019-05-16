Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera India launch confirmed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi got separated from its parent company Xiaomi earlier this year. After becoming an independent entity, it launched the Note 7 series smartphones in China. These smartphones have been successful not only in the home market but also in the global markets including India.

As of now, there are two models in this series and these are the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Now, it looks like the company is all set to add another smartphone to its portfolio with the launch of the Redmi Note 7S in India.

Redmi Note 7S India launch

The Redmi Note 7 has a different camera configuration in both the Indian and Chinese markets. The Chinese variant has dual cameras with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor and the variant in India comes with downgraded dual cameras with a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor.

India ❤️ #RedmiNote

India ❤️ #48MP



So we've decided to get you both! 😎#RedmiNote7S - An all-new SUPER Redmi Note for all our India Mi fans is coming! #48MPForEveryone unveils on 20th May. Mark your calendars! 🗓️



Know more: https://t.co/UTUtp6eLbH#Redmi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cCbeOeaDc3 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 16, 2019

Now, it looks like the company will bring the Chinese variant of the Note 7 with the moniker Redmi Note 7S in India. As per a recent tweet posted by the Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain, the Redmi Note 7S with a 48MP camera at its rear will be launched in India on May 20. We can expect this smartphone to have similar specifications as the Redmi Note 7 but there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise as Manu Kumar Jain recently teased that the company will launch a new smartphone with 48MP camera in India soon. But back then, there was no information about the name of the device and the launch date.

Poco F2 coming soon

In the meantime, one of the recent teasers from the executive hinted that the company is all set to launch the Redmi K20 in India sometime soon. Given that it is one of the Redmi 855 flagship smartphones with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, we can expect it to be the Poco F2.