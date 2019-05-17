ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi Note 7S live image and camera samples emerge online

    Redmi Note 7S is all set to go official on May 20.

    By
    |

    These days, mid-range smartphones come with several new and advanced features. And, many Chinese brands such as Xiaomi are coming up with affordable devices that feature notable improvements. Talking about Xiaomi, its sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch a new device - the Redmi Note 7S in India on May 20 via a small soft launch event to be aired on its official website.

    Redmi Note 7S live image and camera samples emerge online

     

    A few days back, Xiaomi's India Head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease that they will launch a new smartphone in the country featuring a 48MP primary camera sensor at its rear. This device appeared to be reminiscent to the Redmi Note 7 launched back in February with a 48MP camera.

    Later, it was confirmed that the Redmi Note 7S will be launched in India on May 20 featuring a 48MP. Following this confirmation from the executive, there was a report that the smartphone could be priced at competitively at Rs. 9,999. Also, it was teased by a the e-commerce portal Flipkart shedding light on the key specifications. Now, the real-life image of the device and its camera samples have hit the web.

    Redmi Note 7S image leak

    Earlier today, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal the first real image of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. It appears to have a similar design as the Redmi Note 7. Also, there are dual cameras at its rear with the two sensors aligned vertically and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. He further revealed that there will be Corning Glass Glass 5 protection. From the image, we get to know that there will be a red color variant.

    Redmi Note 7S live image and camera samples emerge online

     

    Redmi Note 7S camera samples

    In the meantime, Xiaomi has also released the camera samples captured using the Redmi Note 7S. These samples show the camera capabilities of the device. From these images, we get to know that the camera captures a lot of details even in the low-light conditions. We can expect the device to have the Night Mode as seen on the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro.

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue