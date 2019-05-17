Redmi Note 7S live image and camera samples emerge online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Note 7S is all set to go official on May 20.

These days, mid-range smartphones come with several new and advanced features. And, many Chinese brands such as Xiaomi are coming up with affordable devices that feature notable improvements. Talking about Xiaomi, its sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch a new device - the Redmi Note 7S in India on May 20 via a small soft launch event to be aired on its official website.

A few days back, Xiaomi's India Head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease that they will launch a new smartphone in the country featuring a 48MP primary camera sensor at its rear. This device appeared to be reminiscent to the Redmi Note 7 launched back in February with a 48MP camera.

Later, it was confirmed that the Redmi Note 7S will be launched in India on May 20 featuring a 48MP. Following this confirmation from the executive, there was a report that the smartphone could be priced at competitively at Rs. 9,999. Also, it was teased by a the e-commerce portal Flipkart shedding light on the key specifications. Now, the real-life image of the device and its camera samples have hit the web.

Redmi Note 7S image leak

Earlier today, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal the first real image of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. It appears to have a similar design as the Redmi Note 7. Also, there are dual cameras at its rear with the two sensors aligned vertically and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. He further revealed that there will be Corning Glass Glass 5 protection. From the image, we get to know that there will be a red color variant.

Redmi Note 7S camera samples

In the meantime, Xiaomi has also released the camera samples captured using the Redmi Note 7S. These samples show the camera capabilities of the device. From these images, we get to know that the camera captures a lot of details even in the low-light conditions. We can expect the device to have the Night Mode as seen on the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro.