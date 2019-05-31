Owning Redmi Note 7S Is Now Easy - Available On Open Sale News oi-Vivek

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is the new Redmi Note 7, as the company has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 7S will be replacing the Redmi Note 7 in India. One more good news from Xiaomi India is the fact that the Redmi Note 7S will be available via open sale in India from today May 31.

As of now, the Redmi Note 7S is the most affordable smartphone in India with a 48 MP primary camera, and the only difference between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7S is the same 48 MP camera, where the Redmi Note 7 features a 12 MP snapper.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

The Redmi Note 7S offers a premium all-glass design with a big 6.3-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

Though the device has a 48 MP camera (Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor), the smartphone captures 12 MP images by default with pixel binning technology. To capture a 48 MP image, one needs to go to the pro mode and select 48 MP mode.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Qualcomm Quick charge 4 via USB type C port. However, one has to buy a fast charging adapter separately, as the retail package comes with a 10W fast charger.

What do we think about Redmi Note 7S being available via open sale?

We think every smartphone should be available via open sale, as it makes it easier for users to buy the smartphone whenever they want, instead of waiting for a flash sale and a false hope that they can buy the smartphone. The Redmi Note 7S is also one of the best looking budget smartphones of 2019.

Though the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a far superior camera and a processor, the Redmi Note 7S with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the base variant is still one of the best smartphones that anyone can buy in India under Rs. 12,000.