    Redmi Note 7s Sale At 12AM Today; Price And Specifications

    The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart and mi.com.

    By
    |

    Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced a new member in the popular Redmi Note 7 smartphone lineup. The Chinese tech giant launched the Redmi Note 7s whose highlight is also a 48MP camera sensor for a budget price point. The remaining hardware packed in the device is similar to the standard Redmi Note 7 smartphone.

    Redmi Note 7s Sale At 12AM Today; Price And Specifications

     

    The Redmi Note 7s has been made available for purchase via offline retail stores starting from May 24 in India. Yesterday, the device was available via a flash sale which went live at 12 PM on Flipkart and is going up for sale again today.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s price and sale details:

    The Redmi Note 7s is going up for sale today at 12 AM-midnight. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart.com. The smartphone is launched with two different RAM and storage configurations. While the 3GB+32GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990, the top model with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage can be purchased for Rs 12,999 in India.

    Interested users can also visit the company's own website, i.e, mi.com to get their hands on the Redmi Note 7s smartphone. The device comes in three color options to choose from- Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Ruby Red. It is also available for sale offline at Mi Home stores in India.

    Redmi Note 7s with 48MP camera a fair deal:

    The key highlight of the Redmi Note 7s is the 48MP primary Samsung sensor at a 10K price point. A 5MP lens for depth mapping assists the primary sensor for imaging. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP AI backed front camera placed in the waterdrop notch up front.

    The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset which is also used on the standard Redmi Note 7. The major hardware on the Redmi Note 7s and the Redmi Note 7 are same. The only difference is in the rear camera setup. At this price range, the Redmi Note 7s is an ideal smartphone for the users looking for an affordable device with a powerful camera and processor.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
