Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s first impression: It’s a Redmi Note 7 with 48MP camera sensor

Design: Identical to the Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi hasn't changed anything in the design department and the new Redmi Note 7s looks exactly like the Redmi Note 7 series handsets. There's no noticeable difference. Xiaomi has used an all-glass design for the Redmi Note 7s with a plastic mid-frame. You get the same gradient rear panel dubbed as the Aurora design by Xiaomi.

As is the case with most of the shiny smartphones, the rear panel picks up fingerprints in no time. The unit which we have received for review is Blue in color and it looks quite appealing.

The gradient rear panel of the device is protected with a P2i nano-coating. This will save the device from accidental water or any other liquid spills. However, it is worth mentioning that this phone is not IP rated so make sure you don't give it a water treatment.

There is a dual-lens camera module placed at the rear panel of the device. The camera setup is stacked vertically on the top-left corner accompanied by an LED flash. For biometric authentication, the fingerprint scanner is also placed at the center of the rear panel. The scanner is placed optimally and is quick to set up. The Redmi branding is inscribed at the bottom of the back panel.

As for the keys, the volume rockers and the power key is placed on the right panel. The left panel houses the hybrid SIM card tray. At the bottom, you get a USB Type-C port sandwiched between the speaker grills. The design might have nothing new to offer, but it does look a bit premium.

Display: Tall display with FHD+ resolution

The Redmi Note 7S adorns a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. You get the same display panel on the devices' siblings. The display comes with a dot notch and a Corning's 5th gen glass for added protection.

The bezels around the display are narrow; however, the chin is slightly thick. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with a screen-to-body-ratio of 81.37 percent. The display delivers a vibrant output as it does on the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. The brightness levels are also good, though, we still need to test the sunlight visibility.

Cheapest smartphone with a 48MP camera

The highlight feature of the Redmi Note 7s is the 48MP camera sensor. At Rs. 10,999, it is the most affordable handset to sport a massive 48MP sensor. The dual sensor at the rear is aided by a 5MP depth sensor. This raises some questions. Consumers who have recently bought the Redmi Note 7 Pro by paying a price of Rs. 9,999 will feel disappointed as the company now has to offer a better 48MP+5MP rear camera hardware at just Rs. 1,000 extra. Redmi Note 7 has to offer a 12MP+2MP rear camera setup.

In our opinion, Redmi Note 7s should have been launched as Redmi Note 7 handset in the Indian market. To capture selfies and for video calls, the smartphone comes with a 13MP front camera. The front camera is tucked inside the dot notch on the top of the display.

The camera UI is neat and is the same you get on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. You can easily toggle between Short Video, Video, Portrait, Night, and Pro amongst other shooting modes. The camera also comes with an HDR mode. It also supports slow-mo video recording. There are some additional features which you can access via the menu tab on the top right of the camera app.

The primary camera setup captures some good quality images, thanks to the high-resolution sensor; however it is worth mentioning that it works on Samsung GM1 sensor and not on the Sony IMX586 sensor which is considered superior in terms of overall image quality. Nevertheless, detailing is still ample, even best-in-class and the colors captured also look quite balanced.

The daylight shots are no doubt quite impressive, however, we still need to test it thoroughly both in the well-lit and challenging light situations. The front camera also captures some quality selfies. We will be sharing the camera performance in our comprehensive review.

Hardware and Software

The hardware packed inside includes a Snapdragon 660 chipset with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with two RAM and storage configurations, i.e.3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB storage. The device supports a hybrid miroSD card slot using which you can increase the internal storage.

In the software department, the device ships with Android 9 Pie OS with an MIUI 10 interface. Basically, the latest entry packs the same hardware and software features as the standard Redmi Note 7 packs. The device comes with usual Android Pie goodies such as gesture-based navigation and also has some Mi system apps pre-installed.

4,000 mAh battery unit

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery unit. The battery comes with a Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. The bigger battery should allow the device to run for an entire day with a single charge and moderate use. However, we still need to test the capability of the battery with regular usage.

The connectivity aspects on the Redmi Note 7s include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, etc.

Verdict

Xiaomi Redmi 7s is a solid budget offering; however it will disappoint a big chunk of Redmi Note 7 buyers who have recently bought the handset. There is no major difference between the Redmi Note 7S and the standard Redmi Note 7 smartphone besides the 48MP camera.

At Rs. 1,000 extra, you get the same phone with a better camera performance. If a high-resolution camera accompanied by decent hardware with a budget price point is your priority, then the Redmi Note 7s is a good option to consider.

To Redmi Note 7 buyers, you are free to write to us regarding your experience from the handset and the company's move to introduce the same phone with a better camera hardware at somewhat similar price-point.