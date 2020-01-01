Redmi Note 8 Might Soon Launch With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage News oi-Vivek

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely one of the best phones under Rs. 10,000 in India. It has a quad-camera setup, an FHD+ display, a capable processor, and the company also includes an 18W fast charger in the retail package. However, as of now, the device is available with just 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage.

According to TENAA listing, a new variant of the Redmi Note 8 is on its way with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device is likely to launch first in China and later, it might make its way to India as well. Except for the change in memory configuration, the new model is identical to the already available model.

The base variant of the Redmi Note 8 retails for Rs. 9,999 and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the next-model has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and comes with an asking price of Rs. 12,999. Considering this trend, the Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000 - 16,000 in India.

Redmi Note 8 Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.39-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC runs the operation and it is an octa-core CPU chipset with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 11 skin on top with various value-added features and some bloatware.

The quad-camera array on the device houses a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone does have a 13MP selfie camera, capable of recording videos at 1080p along with facial recognition. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the phone with support for 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port and the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

