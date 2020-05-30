Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Receive Price Hike In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A couple of months back, the GST rate hike forced smartphone makers to increase the cost of their offerings and Redmi smartphones were not left alone. All the smartphones in Xiaomi India portfolio received a price hike in the country due to the same. Now, it looks like the company has once again increased the pricing of select Redmi phones.

In a recent move, the Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual have received a price hike in India. All these smartphones have received varying price hikes of up to Rs. 500. And, the revised pricing is reflected in the online stores such as Flipkart and Amazon and the official Mi.com. The offline stores are expected to sell these Redmi smartphones at the revised pricing soon.

Redmi Smartphones Price Hike

The Redmi Note 8 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is now available for Rs. 11,999. Previously, this smartphone was available for Rs. 11,499. Prior to the GST rate hike, the device got a price cut of Rs. 500. Eventually, the smartphone has got a Rs. 500 price hike right now. Talking about the Redmi Note 8 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, it is has received a price hike of Rs. 500 taking its price from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 14,499.

When it comes to the Redmi 8 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, the device has got a price hike of Rs. 200 taking its pricing from Rs. 9,299 to Rs. 9,499. And, the Redmi 8A Dual variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space has also got a price hike of Rs. 200 taking its cost from Rs. 7,299 to Rs. 7,499.

Should You Buy?

If you want to upgrade to a budget Redmi smartphone that is priced under Rs. 15,000, then you could be interested in any of these models. Given that the maximum price hike is Rs. 500, you can still purchase these devices. Moreover, there will be some discounts and offers on choosing to buy these Redmi smartphones from online portals, which will make it beneficial for you.

Best Mobiles in India