ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Receive Price Hike In India

    By
    |

    A couple of months back, the GST rate hike forced smartphone makers to increase the cost of their offerings and Redmi smartphones were not left alone. All the smartphones in Xiaomi India portfolio received a price hike in the country due to the same. Now, it looks like the company has once again increased the pricing of select Redmi phones.

    Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Receive Price Hike In India

     

    In a recent move, the Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual have received a price hike in India. All these smartphones have received varying price hikes of up to Rs. 500. And, the revised pricing is reflected in the online stores such as Flipkart and Amazon and the official Mi.com. The offline stores are expected to sell these Redmi smartphones at the revised pricing soon.

    Redmi Smartphones Price Hike

    The Redmi Note 8 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is now available for Rs. 11,999. Previously, this smartphone was available for Rs. 11,499. Prior to the GST rate hike, the device got a price cut of Rs. 500. Eventually, the smartphone has got a Rs. 500 price hike right now. Talking about the Redmi Note 8 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, it is has received a price hike of Rs. 500 taking its price from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 14,499.

    When it comes to the Redmi 8 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, the device has got a price hike of Rs. 200 taking its pricing from Rs. 9,299 to Rs. 9,499. And, the Redmi 8A Dual variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space has also got a price hike of Rs. 200 taking its cost from Rs. 7,299 to Rs. 7,499.

    Should You Buy?

    If you want to upgrade to a budget Redmi smartphone that is priced under Rs. 15,000, then you could be interested in any of these models. Given that the maximum price hike is Rs. 500, you can still purchase these devices. Moreover, there will be some discounts and offers on choosing to buy these Redmi smartphones from online portals, which will make it beneficial for you.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X