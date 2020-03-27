Redmi Note 9 5G 3C Listing Hints At Imminent Launch

In the meantime, fresh reports speculate that the company will launch a 5G smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 series in China sometime soon. The device has been spotted on the Chinese certification database 3C carrying the model number M2002J9E. If it turns out to be real, then the Redmi Note series device in the making will be the first 5G-ready smartphone from Redmi.

Redmi Note 9 5G 3C Listing

Last month, a well-known Chinese tipster stated that the Redmi Note series smartphone will arrive with a 22.5W fast charger. Now, the same device has received the 3C certification along with a charger that has the model number MDY-11-EM. This charger is said to support a charging rate of 22.5W.

Redmi Note 9 5G Details

Furthermore, recent reports revealed that the company is in plans to discontinue the Redmi K30 4G. While there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same, it is believed that it could be a cheaper 5G smartphone that might replace it. And, there are speculations that this upcoming 5G smartphone could be priced between 1000 yuan and 1500 yuan. If this turns out to be true, then the Redmi 5G smartphone could be the cheapest one in China. And, it is believed to get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC.

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding the other details of the Redmi Note 9 5G smartphone. We can expect the company to reveal an official word regarding the device in the coming days or weeks. And, it is likely that this smartphone could be announced sometime next month.