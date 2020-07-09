Redmi Note 9 India Launch Likely Set For This Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi, which is now a standalone brand is coming up with numerous launches in the Indian market. Of late, the company launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. Now, it looks like the standard variant of the Redmi Note 9 could be launched in the country anytime soon.

Redmi Note 9 India Launch Details

As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 9 could be launched in India in the third week of this month. Probably, we can expect the smartphone to arrive in the country next week. The report points out that it could be launched on July 20, 2020.

However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Redmi Note 9 in the country. Until then, we cannot come to any conclusion. The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 was spotted on the WiFi Alliance certification database in May hinting that it could be imminent. Notably, the device went official in the global market back in April this year.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

Redmi Note 9 global variant has been announced with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout at the corner. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The device flaunts a square-shared quad-camera module at its rear with a fingerprint sensor beneath it. On the whole, the Redmi Note 9 resembles the Redmi Note 9 Pro series in terms of design.

Detailing on the camera specifications, the smartphone makes use of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. A 5020mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 9 along with support for 18W fast charging technology. For now, there is no word if the Indian variant of the smartphone will be different from the global variant in terms of a few specs. We need to wait for an official confirmation for the same.

Best Mobiles in India