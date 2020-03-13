Just In
Redmi Note 9 Might Soon Launch In India: Likely To Cost Rs. 9,999
Xiaomi India recently launched the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India with features like quad-camera setup, biggest display that we have seen on a Redmi Note smartphone along with the latest chipset -- the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. One thing that we did miss from the launch event is the fact that the company did not launch the regular Redmi Note 9.
Now, a new source suggests that just like the Redmi Note 8 the company will launch the Redmi Note 9 in the next few weeks. The leaks also specify that the Redmi Note 9 will have hardware similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro but will come with a new design and form factor, to match with the Redmi Note 9 Pro series of smartphones.
Redmi Note 9 Expected Features
The Redmi Note 9 is likely to offer at least a 6-inch display with FHD+ resolution, probably protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass. Considering the leak, the Redmi Note 9 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek chipset with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on the base variant. On to the software, the Redmi Note 9 is likely to run on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 11 skin on top.
As the Redmi Note 8 already has a quad-camera setup, the Redmi Note 9 is likely to retain the same, probably it might come with a new camera sensor to offer improved image quality.
The leak also suggests that the Redmi Note 9 will have a slightly bigger battery compared to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to offer a 5,020 mAh battery, probably with support for fast charging.
As per the price variant, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to cost Rs. 9,999, making it a great buy for those who are looking for a smartphone with great features under Rs. 10,000.
