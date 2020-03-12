Redmi Note 9 Pro: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The Good

New Looks, Improved Build Quality

Redmi introduced a glass panel on the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the company did improve a bit on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Now, with the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the company has made minor changes to the phone, which now gives out a premium device vibe.

Both the front and the back panel of the Redmi Note 9 Pro are made using the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. I have been using the phone for the last five days without a case and a screen protector and I haven't noticed any sort of scratches on either back or the front of the device.

Big Dot Display With Widevine L1 Certification

Another interesting change on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, when compared to its predecessor, is the fact that it now comes with a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution, which is the biggest display that we have seen on a Redmi Note smartphone. The display has a punch hole cutout at the top portion, which houses a 16MP selfie camera. And the cutout is exactly in the center, which gives a uniform look to other aesthetics.

It is an IPS LCD panel, which is bright and colorful. However, I felt that the display has a higher saturation level in the auto mode, where colors pop-up, which is something I personally like. If you are not into it, then you can change the color science of the display from the settings menu.

Lastly, the phone is Widevine L1 certified. It does support FHD (1080p) streaming on Prime Videos and YouTube. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro does not support HD streaming on Netflix, which the company might enable in the future via a software update (Netflix needs to whitelist the device to support HD streaming).

Latest Hardware With NaViC Support

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, which is a mid-tier chipset based on 8nm fabrication. Apart from the obvious features, the Redmi Note 9 Pro does support ISRO's NaViC navigation, which makes it the first Redmi/Xiaomi smartphone to do so. It does offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional features.

Quad-Camera Setup That Takes Good Photos

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad-camera set up the back with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device has a 16MP selfie camera, which just like the primary 48MP camera uses pixel binning technology to take 4MP images by default.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the first phones to use Samsung's ISOCELL GM2 1/2.25-inch large camera sensor with 0.8um pixel size. With initial testing, we found out that the primary camera on the Redmi Note 9 Pro is capable of taking some amazing pictures. Similarly, the 5MP macro lens is also a good upgrade which now offers autofocus and 2.5cm focus distance.

There is a bit of a color shift between the main 48MP camera and the secondary 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. Images taken on the ultra-wide angle camera do look a bit washed out, but also offer a wider field-of-view.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The Bad

Bloated MIUI

I like the number of customization options that MIUI 11 offers on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The device is based on Android 10 OS and offers features like native dark mode, dual-app mode, theme support, and more.

By default, it comes with three web browsers and there is almost a dozen bloatware that you cannot uninstall. On top of that, every time you install an app, you have to watch an ad or a recommendation (Xiaomi's term). Another thing that really hampered my user-experience is the fact that you cannot even disable these apps.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: X-Factor

Massive Battery With Fast Charging

With the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the company is also offering the biggest battery that we have seen on a Redmi Note smartphone. The device is fitted with a 5,020 mAh battery with a USB Type-C port. The device does support 18W fast charging and the fast charging adapter is included in the retail package.

Even for a heavy user, the Redmi Note 9 Pro can last for an entire day without any issue. For a normal user, the device will easily last for two days. Overall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro does take a step in the right direction when it comes to battery life.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Hit Or A Miss?

In terms of hardware specifications and features, Redmi India has nailed it, like almost every other Redmi Note smartphone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro looks premium, offers the latest hardware with a big display and a big battery. It also has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

A user coming from the Redmi Note 8 Pro could actually skip the Redmi Note 9 Pro altogether. However, people who are using a smartphone with is older than 2 years will find the Redmi Note 9 Pro very appealing. Do stay tuned for the full review of the Redmi Note 9 Pro in the coming days that will answer all of your doubts regarding the newest Note in the market.