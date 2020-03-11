Redmi Note 9 Pro In Red Color Leaks Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off the Note 9 series tomorrow. Going by existing reports, we can expect the company to launch the standard Note 9, Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max smartphones. While many leaks have revealed almost all the details of the upcoming smartphones, a leaked live image shows the red variant of the device.

Initially, Redmi announced that it will host an event on March 12 to unveil the Redmi Note 9 series but it was canceled due to coronavirus outbreak and will be launched via an online event.

Redmi Note 9 Pro In Red Leaks Online

The leaked image of the Redmi Note 9 Pro in Red via Slashleaks shows the red variant of the device in full glory. Given that there is just another day for the launch of the device, this leak could be legitimate but there is no official confirmation. Moreover, previous reports have hinted that the Redmi smartphone will arrive in three color options - Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black, and Glacier White.

This makes us believe that the Red variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro could be a limited edition variant that could be meant to select markets or variants. However, we cannot come to any conclusions as yet.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Rumored Specifications

Notably, the Redmi Note 9 Pro in red does not reveal what we can expect from the device in terms of specifications. It only shows the rear design of the smartphone hinting at the presence of a square-shaped quad-camera arrangement. Unlike its predecessors, there seems to be no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This hints at the possibility of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button at the right.

What We Think

Usually, the Redmi Note series smartphones have carved a niche for themselves with their value-for-money positioning. Given that it is the sequel to the successful Redmi Note 8 series, we can expect the Redmi Note 9 series to also become popular.

Best Mobiles in India