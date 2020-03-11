Redmi Note 9 Spotted On Geekbench Database Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is geared up to unveil the Redmi Note 9 series in India on March 12. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the names of the devices that could be launched tomorrow in the Note 9 series. However, we have been coming across speculations regarding the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9.

Now, the standard variant in the series, the Redmi Note 9 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking database. The smartphone seems to carry the codename Xiaomi Merlin, hints the benchmark listing. And, it reveals that the device boots on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 9 Geekbench Listing

Furthermore, the Geekbench listing of the upcoming Redmi smartphone shows that it could make use of the ARM MT6769V/CZ processor. It is tipped to have an octa-core architecture and a MediaTek SoC along with 6GB RAM. As of now, there is no clarity regarding the other aspects of the Redmi Note 9.

Considering the Geekbench listing of the newly launched Realme C3, the smartphone uses a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The benchmark listing of the Redmi Note 9 shows that the device has scored 345 points and 1247 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. As these scores align with that of the Realme C3, we can expect the Redmi offering to use an Helio G70 SoC.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Details Leak

While nothing much about the standard Redmi Note 9 is known, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has been hitting the rumor mills quite often revealing its complete specifications. The device seems to arrive in three color options - Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black, and Glacier White. The smartphone seems to have a 6.67-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Furthermore, the screen is likely to have a punch-hole cutout and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. There could be quad cameras at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera as well. A 5020mAh battery is said to power the device with 18W fast charging support.

