Redmi Note 9 Press Renders, Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is all set to launch a slew of new products including the much-awaited Redmi Note 9. We have already come across several leaks and speculations regarding the device. Prior to the launch of the Redmi Note 9, the complete specifications and official press renders of the device have hit the web.

Redmi Note 9 Renders Leak

The well-known Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the official press renders of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Going by the same, the device is said to arrive in three color options - green, blue and gradient white. It looks like that there will be a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen. Notably, the Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have a punch-hole cutout at the center.

However, this is not the only difference between the Redmi Note 9 and the other devices in the Redmi Note 9 series. It is likely that the rear of the upcoming device will be made of plastic instead of glass as the other devices. Given that the Redmi Note 8 comes with Gorilla Glass 5 at both sides, this seems to be a downgrade.

The other notable difference is the physical fingerprint sensor at the rear of the smartphone while its siblings have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The sensor is seen to be housed in the same black housing as the rear cameras. And, there is an LED flash unit at the right.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

As per the speculation, the Redmi Note 9 is believed to arrive with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is likely to employ a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with a 5020mAh battery, which is a major upgrade as compared to its predecessor. The battery is said to support 18W fast charging though there will be a 22.5W fast charger bundled in the box.

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 9 is likely to arrive with a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4 and a 2MP depth sensor. The other goodies we can expect from the upcoming Redmi smartphone include a microSD card slot, dual-SIM support, an IR blaster, an audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

