Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: What’s Different?

Given that the company has launched two new smartphones, here is a heads-on comparison based on the specifications. Check out the comparison between Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max for more details.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max Price Comparison

Before we head on to the specs comparison, here is a price comparison of both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Both smartphones are available in Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Aurora Blue. The Redmi Note 9 comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively.

On the other hand, the more advanced Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three variants such as 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

When it comes to the comparison, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. Apart from these, the major difference lies in the camera front though both smartphones have a quad-camera setup at the rear.

The Redmi Note 9 Max features a 64MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, PDAF, EIS, and LED flash, an 8MP secondary 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary 2cm macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with support for 4K 30 fps video recording support. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes with a similar camera setup, the difference is in the primary sensor. It features a 48MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor with f/1.79 aperture.

Otherwise, the camera features such as support for RAW photography, AI Portraiture, and others remain the same on both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. At the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 16MP selfie camera sensor while that on the Max variant is a 32MP sensor.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max come with a similar 5020mAh battery. The difference is that the Redmi Note 9 Pro supports 18W fast charging while the advanced Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with improved 33W fast charging support.

How Redmi Note 9 Pro Series Is Similar

Now, lets take a look at the similarities between the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max. Going by the same, both the smartphones arrive with a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD DotDisplay with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. These phones feature the Aurua Balance design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, both the latest Redmi smartphones get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor based on the 8nm process. The processor is teamed up with Adreno 618 GPU with varying storage and RAM options. Also, there are dedicated dual SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage on both smartphones.

The other common aspects of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include an infrared sensor, a splash resistant P2i coating, standard connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, and Android 10 topped with MIUI 11. Also, there is support for ISRO's NavIC technology.

Having seen the comparison, if you want to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro or the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, then you need to make a decision about your budget and your camera requirements.