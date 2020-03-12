Redmi Note 9 Pro Launch Today: Catch The Live Stream And Other Updates Here News oi-Vivek

Redmi India all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones in India today. As per the speculations, the brand is likely to unveil the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. To keep fans, media safe from the Coronavirus infection the company is hosting an online-only launch event.

Redmi India claims that this is the biggest online-only launch event it has ever hosted. The live streaming of the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones will start at 12 PM and it will be streamed on various social media sites. Similarly, you can also watch live streaming direct from here as well.

Redmi Online Product Launch Offers Prices Worth Rs. 9 Lakhs

As mentioned earlier, this is going to be one of the biggest online launch events, where the company has planned to distribute prices worth Rs. 9 Lakhs. The company will ask 9 questions, and for each question, the company will give away two Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones.

Besides, there will be more than 1000 additional winners, who get to own some of the cool accessories from Redmi India.

Expected Launches From Redmi Online Product Launch

As mentioned before, the brand is likely to launch at least three smartphones today. The first one being the Redmi Note 9, which is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P75 SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Just like the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to be priced around Rs. 10,000 for the base variant.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be a mid-tier smartphone with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, support for NaViC, quad-camera setup and more. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to replace the Redmi Note 8 Pro and is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000 for the base variant.

Lastly, some speculations suggest the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. As of now, it is speculated that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC and is expected to offer the biggest screen and the biggest battery compared to any other Redmi Note series of smartphones.

