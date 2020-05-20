Redmi Note 9 Pro Amazon Flash Sale Slated For May 26 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi introduced its Redmi Note 9 series with the launch of Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Max back in March in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been made available via a couple of flash sales earlier in the country. Just yesterday, the device went up for sale for the first time post the respite in lockdown situation and deliveries of non-essential goods. The company is getting ready to host another flash sale online which will be taking place next week. Details are as follows:

Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale In India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available again for sale on May 26 in India. If you have missed out on the last sale, you can visit Amazon or Mi.com starting at 12 noon. Do note that this is another flash sale, so it will be live till the stocks last. As for the pricing, the base model which offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs. 12,999.

The top model with a 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be selling at Rs. 15,999. As far as the color options are concerned, the device will be available in Aurora Blue Interstellar Black, and Glacier White colors.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Hardware Details

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 720G processor that is clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It boots on Android 10 OS and offers an MIUI 11 skin on top. Xiaomi has packed the device with a quad-rear camera setup placed inside a square-shaped module.

The imaging setup on the rear panel comprises a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture to click selfies and for video calling.

Coming to the display, the device flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection and features a punch-hole design which is new for the Redmi Note series. It is backed by a massive 5,020 mAh battery that is accompanied by 18W fast charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India