Redmi Note 9 Pro And Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale On June 23 Via Amazon And Mi.Com

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in March this year in India. The Redmi 9 Pro comes in two variants, such as 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro max features 6GB/64GB, 6GB/ 128GB, and 8GB/ 128GB. The smartphone has recently gone for sale on Flipkart, and now both products will be available on Amazon and Mi.Com on June 23 and 24, 2020, at noon.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Details

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at Rs. 16,999 and 6GB/128GB, while 4GB/64GB will cost you Rs 13,999. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India and Mi.com on June 23, 2020. Besides, the smartphone comes with special benefits from Airtel, where you will get double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for the screen protection. The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with expandable memory up to 512GB data, and quad rear camera setup. It includes 48MP Samsung primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and 2MP for depth sensor. Upfront, you'll get a 16MP camera for selfies.

Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a 5,020mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Details

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features dual-SIM, Android 10 with MIUI 11. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features 64MP primary camera, 8MP image sensor, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you'll get 32MP on the front.

Coming to the connectivity front the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac, while on the battery front; the smartphone is packed with 5,020mAh battery along with 33W fast charging.

